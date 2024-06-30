Top news on 30 June: Zomato GST notice, IMD red alert, Jadeja retires, TISS termination withdrawal, and more

  • Top news on 30 June: Karnataka govt issues 9.45 crore GST notice to Zomato; Mcap of top BSE firms added 2.98 lakh crore, Reliance leads pack; IMD warns of flash floods in several Indian states, issues alerts for heavy rainfall

Livemint
Updated07:50 PM IST
Top news on 30 June: Karnataka govt issues <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.45 crore GST notice to Zomato; Mcap of top BSE firms added 2.98 lakh crore, Reliance leads pack; IMD warns of flash floods in several Indian states, issues alerts for heavy rainfall
Top news on 30 June: Karnataka govt issues ₹9.45 crore GST notice to Zomato; Mcap of top BSE firms added 2.98 lakh crore, Reliance leads pack; IMD warns of flash floods in several Indian states, issues alerts for heavy rainfall(PTI)

Top news on 30 June: Karnataka government issues 9.45 crore GST notice to Zomato; Mcap of top BSE firms adds 2.98 lakh crore, Reliance leads pack; IMD warns of flash floods in several Indian states, issues alerts for heavy rainfall

Zomato gets 9.45 crore GST notice from Karnataka govt

The tax regulator of Karnataka has demanded a GST of 5,01,95,462 ( 5.01 crore), which will be marked up with an interest charge of 3.93 crore, and a penalty of 50.19 lakh, bringing the total up to 9.45 crore, according to the filing.

To read more click here

Mcap of top BSE firms adds 2.98 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of nine out of the top ten most valued companies in the Indian stock market collectively added 2,89,699.42 crore to their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the top gainer. This rise aligns with a broader rally in equities.

To read more click here

IMD issues flash flood warning

IMD has issued alerts across India for heavy rainfall; red alerts for West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and orange alerts for Delhi till 3 July. Flash flood warnings issued in several regions including Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala.

To read more click here

PM Modi revives Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, 30 June, highlighting the continuation of positive work for the country and society post Lok Sabha elections.

To read more click here

Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jadeja announce retirement from T20I

Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday announced his retirement from T20 International Cricket. The announcement came after India won T20 World Cup Final followed by the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

To read more click here

TATA Education Trust releases fund, revokes termination

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) withdrew its notice to terminate 115 teaching and non-teaching staff members after the Tata Education Trust (TET), whose chairman is Ratan Tata, assured it of necessary resources to address the issue.

To read more click here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaTop news on 30 June: Zomato GST notice, IMD red alert, Jadeja retires, TISS termination withdrawal, and more

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue