Top news on 30 June: Karnataka government issues ₹9.45 crore GST notice to Zomato; Mcap of top BSE firms adds ₹2.98 lakh crore, Reliance leads pack; IMD warns of flash floods in several Indian states, issues alerts for heavy rainfall

Zomato gets ₹ 9.45 crore GST notice from Karnataka govt The tax regulator of Karnataka has demanded a GST of ₹5,01,95,462 ( ₹5.01 crore), which will be marked up with an interest charge of ₹3.93 crore, and a penalty of ₹50.19 lakh, bringing the total up to ₹9.45 crore, according to the filing.

Mcap of top BSE firms adds ₹ 2.98 lakh crore The market capitalisation of nine out of the top ten most valued companies in the Indian stock market collectively added ₹2,89,699.42 crore to their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the top gainer. This rise aligns with a broader rally in equities.

IMD issues flash flood warning IMD has issued alerts across India for heavy rainfall; red alerts for West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and orange alerts for Delhi till 3 July. Flash flood warnings issued in several regions including Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi revives Mann ki Baat Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, 30 June, highlighting the continuation of positive work for the country and society post Lok Sabha elections.

Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jadeja announce retirement from T20I Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday announced his retirement from T20 International Cricket. The announcement came after India won T20 World Cup Final followed by the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

TATA Education Trust releases fund, revokes termination The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) withdrew its notice to terminate 115 teaching and non-teaching staff members after the Tata Education Trust (TET), whose chairman is Ratan Tata, assured it of necessary resources to address the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

