On October 8, BJP secured a majority in Haryana, winning 47 seats. Key winners included CM Nayab Singh Saini and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir saw Congress and JKNC gaining seats, while stock markets rebounded with Sensex rising nearly 585 points.

Top news on 8 October: A series of events that took place on Monday right from politics to business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana set to form goverment for the third time BJP gets majority in Haryana, wins 47 seats and leading in one constituency, according to the results declared by the Election Commission.

Two independents have also won. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prominent among candidates who won their respective constituencies included Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Aditya Surjewala and Mamman Khan and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal.

Among the losers included Haryana speaker and BJP's Gian Chand Gupta, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and BJP leader O P Dhankar.

JNKC shows strong performance in J&K; Omar Abdullah to be CM Congress and National Conference crossed the halfway mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, the workers of JNKC sang and celebrated in Srinagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest EC data of 2.45 PM, JKNC has won 24 seats and is leading on 17 so far while Congress won 3 seats and is leading on 3 seats. BJP has secured victory on 17 seats and is leading on 12.

Omar Abdullah, also a former CM, will be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said.

Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won two seats and is leading on two seats while Independents and smaller parties were leading on four seats and have won three seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock markets end six-day slide Stock markets snapped the six-day losing run on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex climbing nearly 585 points on the back of value buying in blue-chips like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 584.81 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 81,634.81. During the day, it surged 713.28 points or 0.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,763.28.

The NSE Nifty rose 217.40 points or 0.88 per cent to 25,013.15. It jumped 248.25 points or 1 per cent to hit an high of 25,044. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RIL Q2 Update: Reliance Industries to declare July-Sept quarter results The Board of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to meet on October 14 to review and approve the financial results for the quarter ending September 2024.