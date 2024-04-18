Active Stocks
Top News on April 18: Infosys results, Lok Sabha polls, Tesla job cuts and more

Livemint

Political parties and lawmakers make headlines as Lok Sabha elections approach. Polling to begin with 1.4 billion Indians voting in coming weeks. Infosys and Bajaj Auto release final quarter results for FY24.

Premium

Political parties and lawmakers continued to make headlines on Thursday as Lok Sabha elections drew increasingly nearer. Polling will commence from Friday with more than 1.4 billion Indians casting their ballots in the ensuing weeks. Major companies — including Infosys and Bajaj Auto — released their final quarter results for the recently concluded financial year while Elon Musk apologised to staffers facing 'incorrect' several packages mere days ahead of a visit to India. The company has eliminated 14,000 global positions amid   slowdown in EV demand.

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 08:19 PM IST
