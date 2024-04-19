Active Stocks
Top news on April 19: Wipro Q4 results, Lok Sabha elections Phase One voting, Dubai travel update and more

Devesh Kumar

Wipro Q4 result, Arvind Kejriwal's plea hearing in Delhi high court and travel updated related to Dubai rains were among five major headlines of April 19

Voters register at a polling station during the first phase of voting for national elections in Chennai, Tamil Nadu (Bloomberg)

Q4 results, the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's “mango" tales grabbed the headlines on April 19. On Friday, companies like Wipro, and Jio Financial Services released their fourth-quarter results and 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across 21 states went to poll. The historic spell of rains in Dubai seems to be over, but the administration is dealing with the major post-flood challenge and the Indian Embassy has released a crucial travel update. 

5 top news on April 19

1. Wipro Q4 results: IT major Wipro released its Q4FY24 results on Friday and posted eight per cent decline in consolidated net profit at 2,835 crore. “FY24 proved to be a challenging year for our industry, and the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. However, I am optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. We are on the brink of a major technological shift. Artificial intelligence is transforming our clients’ needs as they seek to harness its power for competitive advantage and enhanced business value,'' said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro. Read More

2. Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase One: 102 constituencies of Lok Sabha across 21 states of India are going to polls in first phase of elections on Friday. Voting is also being held simultaneously in 92 Assembly Constituencies in the State Assembly Elections in Arunachal and Sikkim today. Read More

3. Arvind Kejriwal's ‘mango’ tales: A court in Delhi on Monday will deliver its verdict in jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's fresh plea seeking permission to allow him to consult a doctor for 15 minutes daily. During a court hearing on Friday, the court observed that there appears to be a “deviation" from what Kejriwal was allowed to eat in home-cooked meals and what was supplied to him. Read More

4. RBI's MPC Minutes: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that durable price stability would set strong foundations for a period of high growth. Read More

5. Dubai travel update: After record level of rainfall in Dubai, the Indian consulate in the UAE city advised the inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to reschedule their travel operations till situation normalize after the city witnessed unprecedented rains this week. Read More

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 19 Apr 2024, 07:21 PM IST
