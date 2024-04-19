Top news on April 19: Wipro Q4 results, Lok Sabha elections Phase One voting, Dubai travel update and more
Wipro Q4 result, Arvind Kejriwal's plea hearing in Delhi high court and travel updated related to Dubai rains were among five major headlines of April 19
Q4 results, the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's “mango" tales grabbed the headlines on April 19. On Friday, companies like Wipro, and Jio Financial Services released their fourth-quarter results and 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across 21 states went to poll. The historic spell of rains in Dubai seems to be over, but the administration is dealing with the major post-flood challenge and the Indian Embassy has released a crucial travel update.