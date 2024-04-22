Top News on April 22: Arvind Kejriwal insulin row, Reliance Q4 results, Lok Sabha campaign and more
Political parties dominate news with AAP insulin controversy in Tihar jail and outrage over PM Modi's remarks. Reliance reports Q4 results while tensions rise in the Middle East.
Political parties dominated news headlines on Monday amid the Lok Sabha elections — from the AAP insulin row in Tihar jail to outrage over remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several leading companies including Reliance announced their fourth quarter results while tensions in the Middle East continued to ramp up.