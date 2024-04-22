Political parties dominate news with AAP insulin controversy in Tihar jail and outrage over PM Modi's remarks. Reliance reports Q4 results while tensions rise in the Middle East.

Here are some of the top news headlines:

Reliance Q4 results Reliance Industries reported an almost flat March quarter net profit amid a recovery in its core oil and petrochemicals business and sustained momentum across the consumer-facing telecom and retail businesses. Data released by the company on Monday afternoon indicate that net profit declined 1.8% YoY to ₹18,951 crore. The company posted a record net profit of ₹69,621 in FY24 crore as compared to ₹66,702 crore in the preceding financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP insulin row The ongoing tussle between AAP and the Tihar jail administration took a fresh turn on Monday with the intervention of a Delhi court. Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja has directed AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and determine his insulin requirements. The AAP supremo insists that he was not being administered insulin in jail, leading to "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels.

According to the AAP, he had also written to the Jail Superintendent over the matter. The jailed politician accused the prison administration of “issuing false statements under political pressure" and claimed that he was asking for insulin on a daily basis.

Congress files 16 EC complaints against BJP The Congress approached the Election Commission on Monday with 16 complaints against the BJP — including the use of religious symbols during campaign and the uncontested victory of a BJP candidate from Gujarat. A delegation led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi also flagged recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “used religion to ask voters to refrain from voting for the INC". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

