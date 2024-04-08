Top News on April 8: BSE market cap at ₹401 trillion, BoAt data breach, EC complaint against PM Modi and more
Indian benchmark indices touched an all time high during the trading session on Monday. In another news, the Congress filed complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Top Events of The Day: During the trading session on April 8, the combined market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies reached the ₹401 trillion milestone. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) declared that it will remain shut on May 20 on account of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mumbai. In another news, the Congress moved the Election Commission of India with six complaints, two of which were directed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.