Top news on Aug 6: Nifty drops below 24,000, Neeraj Chopra reaches Olympics final, Bangladesh protest and more

From stock market crash to Bangladesh protest to Paris Olympics 2024, here are today's top stories.

A total of 132 companies, including major players like Tata Power, Raymond, NCC, and Bajaj Electricals, released their Q1 financial results today. This influx of earnings reports will offer crucial insights into the health of various sectors and could significantly influence market movements.

Stock markets surrendered early gains and settled lower in volatile trade on Tuesday with Sensex losing 166 points and Nifty ending below the 24,000 level due to fag-end selling in banking and telecom stocks.

Falling for the third straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 78,593.07, down 166.33 points or 0.21 per cent, as 17 of its constituents declined and 13 gained.

The index opened sharply higher and rallied further 1,092.68 points or 1.38 per cent to a high of 79,852.08 on value-buying by investors. However, the barometer faltered later and hit a low of 78,496.57 as banking shares came under selling pressure.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 63.05 points or 0.26 per cent to settle below the 24,000 level at 23,992.55. The index surged 327 points or 1.35 per cent to 24,382.60 in intra-day trade but failed to hold onto gains.

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra turned on the style as he stormed into the men's javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season's best effort of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round here on Tuesday.

Much like his qualifying round performance in the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw to occupy the top spot in Group B.

The tremendous effort, which is the second best of his career, also set aside concerns surrounding Chopra's fitness after he revealed that he had been battling an adductor niggle in the build-up to the Games. His personal best continues to be 89.94m achieved back in 2022.

Bangladesh's president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, clearing the way for an interim government and new elections a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled following a violent crackdown on a student-led uprising.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin's office also announced that the leader of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Begum Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister who had feuded with Hasina for decades, had been freed from house arrest.

Student protesters had threatened more demonstrations if parliament was not dissolved.

Vice President Kamala Harris tapped Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, according to a person familiar with the decision, enlisting him to build an electoral coalition of coastal progressives and Midwest moderates to block Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

The pick hews to the conventional wisdom of ticket-balancing, complementing Harris — who hails from California and is seeking to become the first Black woman president in US history — across demographic, cultural and political lines.