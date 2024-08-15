India celebrated 78 years of Independence amid nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. Ola Electric launched a new motorcycle series on August 15.

India marked 78 years of Independence on Thursday as outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor continued across the country. Ola Electric Mobility announced the launch of a new motorcycle series while reports indicated new Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol could make well in excess of $100 million in his first year. Meanwhile the State Bank of India has increased interest rates on loans by 10 basis points across tenors from August 15.

Here are the top news stories:

Independence Day CelebrationsPrime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the eleventh consecutive time on Thursday. The 98-minute-long address — the longest ever Independence Day speech by an Indian PM — touched upon a range of issues from Viksit Bharat by 2047 to secular civil code and atrocities against women.

Ola electric motorcyclesThe Indian electric vehicle maker launched a new series of motorcycles on Thursday. The development comes mere days after the company raised $734 million in its initial public offering. Ola Electric will now offer two motorcycle variants and claims that the entry-level "Roadster X" had a range of 200 kms (124.27 miles) on a single charge.

