Top News on August 17: Pan-India doctors’ strike, Mpox alert, FPI sell-off and more

OPD services were hit across the country on Saturday as doctors joined a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest the rape and murder of a Kolkata medic. The health ministry held a review meeting to assess that the risk of a large Mpox outbreak in India. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot greenlit the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment 'scam’. Meanwhile FPIs snapped their two-month buying streak in Indian equities and turned net sellers in August.

Kolkata doctor rape case

More than a million doctors joined a pan-India strike on Saturday morning, leaving medical services paralysed across several states. The Indian Medical Association had called for the 24-hour withdrawal of non-emergency services to protest the horrifying rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. Outpatient departments and non-essential services came to a near halt in hospitals (including countless private institutions) during the day. Doctors have however continued to maintain essential services and casualty wards. Hospitals said faculty staff from medical colleges had been pressed into service for emergency cases.

Mpox outbreak in India?

The Health Ministry reviewed the prevailing Mpox situation as cases belonging to a new strain appeared outside Africa for the first time this week. The World Health Organization had again declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14. The review meeting concluded that the it was possibile to have a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks. However it was assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low for India at present.

Siddaramaiah faces prosecution

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam on Saturday. The development came in the wake of a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against the CM and nine others for ‘forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’. The senior Congress leader however insisted that the entire process had been above board and vowed to "wage a legal fight". Siddaramaiah also rebuffed the BJP's calls for him to step down as Chief Minister.