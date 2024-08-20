Top News on August 20: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher, Badlapur sexual abuse protests, BJP releases RS bypolls list, more

India issued a monkeypox alert as BJP announced Rajya Sabha bypoll candidates. Nationwide protests continued over the Badlapur and Kolkata sexual abuse cases. Nifty 50 and Sensex rose due to strong buying in banking, financial, and auto stocks amid a firm global trend.

Livemint
Published20 Aug 2024, 07:23 PM IST

India sounded an alert for potential mokeypox cases on Tuesday as the BJP released its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. Protests raged in several parts of the country over the Badlapur sexual abuse case and the Kolkata doctor rape. Meanwhile Nifty 50, Sensex ended higher thanks to robust buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

 

