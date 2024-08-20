Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Top News on August 20: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher, Badlapur sexual abuse protests, BJP releases RS bypolls list, more

Top News on August 20: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher, Badlapur sexual abuse protests, BJP releases RS bypolls list, more

Livemint

India issued a monkeypox alert as BJP announced Rajya Sabha bypoll candidates. Nationwide protests continued over the Badlapur and Kolkata sexual abuse cases. Nifty 50 and Sensex rose due to strong buying in banking, financial, and auto stocks amid a firm global trend.

Top News on August 20: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher, Badlapur sexual abuse protests, BJP releases RS bypolls list, more

India sounded an alert for potential mokeypox cases on Tuesday as the BJP released its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. Protests raged in several parts of the country over the Badlapur sexual abuse case and the Kolkata doctor rape. Meanwhile Nifty 50, Sensex ended higher thanks to robust buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.