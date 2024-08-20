India sounded an alert for potential mokeypox cases on Tuesday as the BJP released its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. Protests raged in several parts of the country over the Badlapur sexual abuse case and the Kolkata doctor rape. Meanwhile Nifty 50, Sensex ended higher thanks to robust buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

