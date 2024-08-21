Top News on August 21: Nifty 50 rises for 5th day, PM Modi’s Poland visit, Sitharaman on tax process, more

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian community members upon his arrival, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian community members upon his arrival, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.(PTI)

From Nifty 50 rising for 5th consecutive session on Wednesday to PM Modi receiving warm welcome from members of Indian diaspora in Poland, here are today's top stories.

Highdell Investment to sell 2.36% stake in Kalyan Jewellers to promoter TS Kalyanaraman; deal valued at 1,300 crore

Highdell Investment, a subsidiary of Warburg Pincus, will sell a 2.36 per cent stake worth 1,300 crore in Kalyan Jewellers to its promoter, the jewellery maker said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, August 21. READ MORE

Stock market today: Nifty 50 rises for 5th consecutive session; focus shifts to Jackson Hole for Fed rate cut cues

Stock market today: Led by gains in shares of select FMCG and IT heavyweights, including ITC, Hindustan Unilever and TCS, the Indian stock market benchmark - the Nifty 50 - closed in the green for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, August 21. In the last five sessions of gains, the Nifty 50 has risen about 2.6 per cent. READ MORE

Nifty Pharma sits at record high, outperforms Nifty 50 with over 10% growth in one month; Divi’s Lab among top gainers

The Nifty Pharma index surged to an all-time high of 22,587.95 on Wednesday, August 21, and has outperformed the Nifty 50 benchmark, growing 10 per cent in the last month. Divi's Laboratories was the top gainer on the pharma index today and added 3.76 per cent on a report of a favourable US court ruling on a drug. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark Pharma, Zydus Life, and IPCA Labs were up one-four per cent today and drove gains in the index. READ MORE

Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha says NSE’s new directive will hurt business, to stop brokerage revenue sharing

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath said on Wednesday that the company will stop sharing brokerage revenue for referrals in response to a recent NSE circular. The circular, issued last week, prohibits brokers from offering brokerage as referral incentives unless the individual is registered as an authorized person with the exchanges. READ MORE

PM Narendra Modi gets grand welcome in Poland, interacts with kids at Warsaw hotel: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Warsaw in Poland on Wednesday. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years. First visuals from Poland showed PM Modi interacting with children after arriving at Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw. READ MORE

Jharkhand’s ex-CM Champai Soren to float political party, says doors open for alliance

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren announced on Wednesday, August 21, that he will form a new political party ahead of the state Assembly elections. The former chief minister said that the doors are open for an alliance. READ MORE

Simplify income tax for citizens, Sitharaman tells tax department

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the Income Tax Department on Wednesday to simplify the tax process, enhance taxpayer services, ensure certainty, and minimize litigation. Addressing the 165th anniversary of the department, Sitharaman emphasized the need for a more taxpayer-friendly approach. READ MORE

Andhra Pradesh: Four killed as reactor explodes at pharma company in Anakapalle, 30 injured

At least four workers were killed and 30 others injured after a reactor exploded in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district on Wednesday. The incident took place at the plant of the Escientia pharma company in Achutapuram Special Economic Zone. READ MORE

