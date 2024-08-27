Top News on August 27: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat, Zee-Sony reach settlement, BJP calls for strike in Bengal, more

  • Top News on August 27: Indian stock market benchmarks closed flat on August 27. Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Sony India settled all disputes regarding the merger termination. Further SC granted bail to K Kavitha in excise policy case

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Top News on August 27: March towards State Secretariat, Nabanna called by Paschimbanga Chhatrasamaz (Students Society of West Bengal) seeking resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at MG Road in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
Top News on August 27: March towards State Secretariat, Nabanna called by Paschimbanga Chhatrasamaz (Students Society of West Bengal) seeking resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at MG Road in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Top News on August 27: Indian stock market benchmarks closed flat on August 27. Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Sony India settled all disputes regarding the merger termination. Further SC granted bail to K Kavitha in excise policy case

Nifty 50, Sensex end flat

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, closed flat on Tuesday, 27 August, with shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Titan as the top drags on them. READ HERE

Zee-Sony sign non-cash settlement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced on Tuesday, August 27, that it has entered into an amicable agreement to settle all disputes with Sony India regarding the termination of the merger. READ HERE

K Kavitha granted bail by SC

The Supreme Court on August 27 granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the money laundering and corruption cases related to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. READ HERE

BJP calls for 12-hr strike on Wednesday

The BJP has announced a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, from 6 am to 6 pm, in protest against the police action during the march to the state secretariat, 'Nabanna,' on Tuesday. READ HERE

'Kharge must resign!'

The BJP accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family of corruption over land allotment and demanded a CBI probe. They also demanded the resignation of CM Siddramaiah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge from their respective posts. The Congress defended the legality of the land allocation. READ HERE

Tata Investment stock surges 20%

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd experienced a significant rise on Tuesday, surging by 20 per cent to reach its upper circuit limit of 7,406.15. The stock eventually closed 19.45 per cent higher at 7,372.30. With this increase, it has achieved a 73.13 per cent gain on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. READ HERE

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:35 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTop News on August 27: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat, Zee-Sony reach settlement, BJP calls for strike in Bengal, more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue