Top News on August 27: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat, Zee-Sony reach settlement, BJP calls for strike in Bengal, more

Nifty 50, Sensex end flat Indian stock market benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, closed flat on Tuesday, 27 August, with shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Titan as the top drags on them.

Zee-Sony sign non-cash settlement Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced on Tuesday, August 27, that it has entered into an amicable agreement to settle all disputes with Sony India regarding the termination of the merger.

K Kavitha granted bail by SC The Supreme Court on August 27 granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the money laundering and corruption cases related to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

BJP calls for 12-hr strike on Wednesday The BJP has announced a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, from 6 am to 6 pm, in protest against the police action during the march to the state secretariat, 'Nabanna,' on Tuesday.

'Kharge must resign!' The BJP accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family of corruption over land allotment and demanded a CBI probe. They also demanded the resignation of CM Siddramaiah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge from their respective posts. The Congress defended the legality of the land allocation.