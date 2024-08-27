Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Top News on August 27: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat, Zee-Sony reach settlement, BJP calls for strike in Bengal, more

Top News on August 27: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat, Zee-Sony reach settlement, BJP calls for strike in Bengal, more

Livemint

  • Top News on August 27: Indian stock market benchmarks closed flat on August 27. Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Sony India settled all disputes regarding the merger termination. Further SC granted bail to K Kavitha in excise policy case

Top News on August 27: March towards State Secretariat, Nabanna called by Paschimbanga Chhatrasamaz (Students Society of West Bengal) seeking resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at MG Road in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Nifty 50, Sensex end flat

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, closed flat on Tuesday, 27 August, with shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Titan as the top drags on them. READ HERE

Zee-Sony sign non-cash settlement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced on Tuesday, August 27, that it has entered into an amicable agreement to settle all disputes with Sony India regarding the termination of the merger. READ HERE

K Kavitha granted bail by SC

The Supreme Court on August 27 granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the money laundering and corruption cases related to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. READ HERE

BJP calls for 12-hr strike on Wednesday

The BJP has announced a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, from 6 am to 6 pm, in protest against the police action during the march to the state secretariat, 'Nabanna,' on Tuesday. READ HERE

'Kharge must resign!'

The BJP accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family of corruption over land allotment and demanded a CBI probe. They also demanded the resignation of CM Siddramaiah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge from their respective posts. The Congress defended the legality of the land allocation. READ HERE

Tata Investment stock surges 20%

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd experienced a significant rise on Tuesday, surging by 20 per cent to reach its upper circuit limit of 7,406.15. The stock eventually closed 19.45 per cent higher at 7,372.30. With this increase, it has achieved a 73.13 per cent gain on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. READ HERE

