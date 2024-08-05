Top News on August 5: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline 3%; Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, Lakshya Sen misses bronze, more

  • From Sensex, Nifty 50 declining 3% to Sheikh Hasina fleeing Bangladesh after resigning as Prime Minister amid ongoing unrest, here are today's top stories.

Livemint
Published5 Aug 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Protesters carry a member of the army on their shoulders as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, August. 5, 2024.
Protesters carry a member of the army on their shoulders as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, August. 5, 2024.(AP)

From Sensex, Nifty 50 declining 3% to Sheikh Hasina fleeing Bangladesh after resigning as Prime Minister amid ongoing unrest, here are today's top stories.

Sensex, Nifty 50 see sharp 3% decline: Experts turn cautious, advice investors to be watchful

The Global equity market meltdown extended to India on Monday as the benchmark index as Nifty 50 and the Sensex saw sharp correction of more than 3%. The Nasdaq and the S&P already has lost 3.2% in 2 trading days, despite the federal reserve decided to hold interest rates, highlighted experts. READ MORE

Wall Street today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq crash on growing recession fears

US stock indices tumbled on Monday on fears of the United States slipping into recession following weak economic data last week. READ MORE

Bangladesh Protests: Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka, protesters storm Ganabhaban, loot raw fish, chicken from refrigerator

On Monday, protesters set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Crowds ransacked Sheikh Hasina’s family’s ancestral home-turned-museum where her father was assassinated, as well as the house of the country’s chief justice and Hasina’s previous personal home in Dhaka, the capital. READ MORE

Bangladesh Protests: Who is Sheikh Hasina, a former PM who resigned and fled country amid protests?

Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh’s history, resigned and fled the country on Monday, bringing a tumultuous end to her 15-year-long rule as an extraordinary wave of protest succeeded in toppling her government. Born on 28 September 1947, in Tungipara, East Bengal (now Bangladesh), Sheikh Hasina is the eldest daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder and first President of Bangladesh. READ MORE

Gautam Adani’s succession plan: Sons Karan and Jeet, nephews Pranav and Sagar to be in saddle; all about the 4 heirs

Gautam Adani, India’s second richest man, delved into his retirement and business succession plans in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, August 5. The 62-year-old Adani is currently the second richest man after Mukesh Ambani according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. He plans to step down from the business at 70. READ MORE

Lakshya Sen loses bronze to Malaysian shuttler, records 'best-ever finish'

Badminton, Paris Olympics 2024: In a thrilling match on Monday, India's Lakshya Sen displayed an “extraordinary" show but lost to Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia. Sen and Jia fought a head-on match with Sen winning the first set. The Indian Olympian, however, lost the second set with 21-16 points. He made a strong comeback in the third set but was defeated by 10 points. READ MORE

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of listing

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, August 6). Akums Drugs IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, August 2. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Monday, August 5. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today. READ MORE

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 07:47 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTop News on August 5: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline 3%; Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, Lakshya Sen misses bronze, more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    290.10
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -12.85 (-4.24%)

    Tata Steel

    149.80
    03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-5.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    310.15
    03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -20 (-6.06%)

    Tata Motors

    1,016.65
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -80.25 (-7.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    934.45
    03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    54.65 (6.21%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,436.35
    03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    510.9 (5.72%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs

    3,162.35
    03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    68.1 (2.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue