Top News on August 7: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, 12,500 Dell employees fired, Bangladesh violence and more

Dell announces major layoffs affecting 10% of workforce. Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina extends stay in Delhi as new government prepares to take oath. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics.

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Top News on August 7: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, 12,500 Dell employees fired, Bangladesh violence and more
Top News on August 7: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, 12,500 Dell employees fired, Bangladesh violence and more(PTI)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on Wednesday while Dell laid off around 12,500 workers. Stock investors recouped 8.97 lakh crore as equity markets staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday. Meanwhile Bangladesh saw deadly clashes give way to preparation for a new interim government.

 

Vinesh Phogat disqualified
Indian athlete Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on Wednesday morning — mere hours after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category. Phogat had found herself around 100 grams above the weight limit despite working through the night to hit the 50 kg mark. The Wrestling Federation of India has since filed an appeal with United World Wrestling calling for reconsideration. The issue also become a topic of discussion in the Parliament with Opposition MPs staging a walkout and leading a protest.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Live: WFI files appeal for reconsideration

Dell layoffs
The computer giant has announced a major reorganisation of its sales division which will impact around 10% of the company's workforce. According to reports approximately 12,500 employees are being laid off — primarily impacting managers and senior managers. Dell Technologies had previously fired around 10,000 workers in early 2023. .

Also Read | Dell fires 12,500 employees in major shift towards AI: Report

Bangladesh violence
Former PM Sheikh Hasina is set to extend her stay in New Delhi as an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus prepares to take oath. The Nobel laureate urged people to “be calm and get ready to build the country” in a statement shared on Wednesday. The military is likely to remain involved with Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman voicing support for Yunus on Wednesday. Bangladesh is likely to hold elections "within a few" months. The streets of Bangladesh were also calm on Wednesday after a bloody agitation against against supporters of Hasina, police and minority communities in the days following her escape to India.

Also Read | What Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh govt means for India

Stock markets rebound
Stock investors recouped 8.97 lakh crore as equity markets staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday ending a three-day slump following a rally in global peers. The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 874.94 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 79,468.01. During the day, it soared 1,046.13 points or 1.33 per cent to 79,639.20.

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50 settles above 24,309, Sensex surges 900 points

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 07:04 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTop News on August 7: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, 12,500 Dell employees fired, Bangladesh violence and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue