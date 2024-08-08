Top News on August 8: Q1 results, Waqf Bill row, hockey team wins Olympic bronze, Bangladesh govt formation and more

The BJP-led government introduced an amended Waqf Bill that will bring about far-reaching changes to the existing law. India may secure two more Olympic medals on Thursday. The interim government in Bangladesh will also be sworn in with Muhammad Yunus at the helm.

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Security force personnel stand guard as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus arrives at his residence in Dhaka
Security force personnel stand guard as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus arrives at his residence in Dhaka(REUTERS)

Several leading companies — including LIC, Biocon and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd — released their first quarter results on Thursday as politicians tussled over the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. India remained optimistic about its Olympic chances on Thursday as the hockey team secured a bronze medal and Neeraj Chopra hoped to secure yet another gold. Meanwhile Bangladesh began a gradual return to normalcy as Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus reached Dhaka to take over the reigns of government.

Here are the top stories of the day:

India wins hockey bronze, eyes javelin gold
The Indian men's hockey team clinched its second successive Olympic bronze medal after beating Spain 2-1 on Thursday. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles through a penalty stroke.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is also set to compete for another gold medal later on Thursday. The World Championships gold medalist is hoping to repeat his Tokyo 2020 heroics to retain his title at the ongoing Olympic Games.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: India beats Spain to bag 13th medal in hockey

Q1 results
The Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 10% rise in its net profit to 10,461 crore during the June 2024 quarter. Meanwhile the state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd posted around 35% fall in consolidated net profit to 223.92 crore during the June quarter of FY25 — mainly on account of reduced income.

Also Read | RVNL Q1 results: Stock crashes 5% after railway PSU posts 35% decline in PAT

Introduction of Waqf Bill
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to clearly define "waqf" as waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property and ensure that creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to women. It also seeks to omit the provisions relating to the "waqf by user", provide the functions of the Survey Commissioner to the Collector or any other officer not below the rank of Deputy Collector duly nominated by the Collector for the survey of waqf properties, provide for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensure representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims.

Also Read | 5 key changes proposed in Waqf Bill, 2024 to be tabled in Parliament today

 

(With inputs from agencies

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 07:18 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTop News on August 8: Q1 results, Waqf Bill row, hockey team wins Olympic bronze, Bangladesh govt formation and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue