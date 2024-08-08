Q1 results The Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 10% rise in its net profit to ₹10,461 crore during the June 2024 quarter. Meanwhile the state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd posted around 35% fall in consolidated net profit to ₹223.92 crore during the June quarter of FY25 — mainly on account of reduced income.

Introduction of Waqf BillThe Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to clearly define "waqf" as waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property and ensure that creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to women. It also seeks to omit the provisions relating to the "waqf by user", provide the functions of the Survey Commissioner to the Collector or any other officer not below the rank of Deputy Collector duly nominated by the Collector for the survey of waqf properties, provide for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensure representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims.