From increase in GST collection to Andhra govt dissolving Waqf board to killing of 7 Maoists to Donald Trump picking loyalist Kash Patel as his new FBI director, here are today's top stories.

GST collection for November rises by 8.5% to ₹ 1.82 lakh crore The goods and service tax (GST) collection for the month of November rose 8.5 per cent to ₹1.82 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday, December 1.

The Central GST collection stood at ₹34,141 crore, State GST at ₹43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at ₹91,828 crore and cess at ₹13,253 crore, as per the data released on Sunday. READ MORE

Maharashtra CM Race: Eknath Shinde says decision on Monday, reiterates support to BJP leadership amid growing suspense Amid growing suspense over who will become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the Maharashtra CM candidate would be decided on Monday. “I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision. Government will be formed, and there won't be any issues. There is coordination between all three parties. More than what we get, our aim will be to give more to the people of Maharashtra,” said Shinde. READ MORE

Telangana News: Seven Maoists killed in police encounter in Mulugu district At least seven Maoists were killed in a fierce exchange of fire with Greyhounds forces in Telangana’s Mulugu district, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The encounter, which took place in the dense Eturnagaram forest area, led to the death of two prominent leaders of the group, according to police reports. READ MORE

Who is Kash Patel? 10 things to know about Donald Trump’s pick to lead FBI who also supported Ram Mandir US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Kash Patel to head the FBI this week — a move that is likely to upend the country's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators”. The decision is also like to spark an explosive confirmation battle in the Senate where Republicans hold a slim majority. READ MORE

ED summons Raj Kundra for questioning in money laundering case The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal distribution of pornographic movies. READ MORE

Arvind Kejriwal’s big announcement ahead of Delhi Assembly elections: ‘There will be no alliance, AAP to…’ The Aam Aadmi Party will be going solo in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The announcement was made by party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday — days after the party released its first list of candidates. Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in early 2025. READ MORE