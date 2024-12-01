From increase in GST collection to Andhra govt dissolving Waqf board to killing of 7 Maoists to Donald Trump picking loyalist Kash Patel as his new FBI director, here are today's top stories.
The goods and service tax (GST) collection for the month of November rose 8.5 per cent to ₹1.82 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday, December 1.
The Central GST collection stood at ₹34,141 crore, State GST at ₹43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at ₹91,828 crore and cess at ₹13,253 crore, as per the data released on Sunday. READ MORE
Amid growing suspense over who will become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the Maharashtra CM candidate would be decided on Monday. “I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision. Government will be formed, and there won't be any issues. There is coordination between all three parties. More than what we get, our aim will be to give more to the people of Maharashtra,” said Shinde. READ MORE
At least seven Maoists were killed in a fierce exchange of fire with Greyhounds forces in Telangana’s Mulugu district, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The encounter, which took place in the dense Eturnagaram forest area, led to the death of two prominent leaders of the group, according to police reports. READ MORE
US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Kash Patel to head the FBI this week — a move that is likely to upend the country's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators”. The decision is also like to spark an explosive confirmation battle in the Senate where Republicans hold a slim majority. READ MORE
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal distribution of pornographic movies. READ MORE
The Aam Aadmi Party will be going solo in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The announcement was made by party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday — days after the party released its first list of candidates. Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in early 2025. READ MORE
The Indian primary market is set to witness significant market activity related to the public listings of eight initial public offerings (IPOs), including Suraksha Diagnostics, Apex Ecotech, Ganesh Infraworld, and Agarwal Toughened Glass India, etc. The stock market will also witness the opening of one mainboard IPO and two small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs for public bidding starting Monday, December 2. READ MORE
