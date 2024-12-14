From oil gaining 6% in five days to Allu Arjun reacting to his arrest, to India advising caution as 3 students killed in Canada, to Congress vs BJP as Rahul invokes Savarkar during constitution debate, here are today's top stories.

Oil gains 6% in 5 days over EU sanctions on Russia, Iran & US Fed rate cut bets; Brent sits at 3-week high

International crude oil prices climbed about two per cent in the previous session to settle at a three-week high, on expectations that additional sanctions on Russia and Iran could tighten supplies and that lower interest rates in Europe and the US could boost fuel demand. Brent futures rose $1.08, or 1.5%, to settle at $74.49 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.27, or 1.8%, to settle at $71.29. READ MORE

Allu Arjun breaks silence on arrest: Pushpa 2 actor says, ‘things took an unexpected turn, stampede was…’ Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun expressed his grief over the death of a woman due to the stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere, and said that the incident was unintentional. His statement came right after his release from jail on Saturday. READ MORE

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun’s film inches closer to ₹ 1,200 crore mark on Saturday — Full stats The Telugu action-drama film collected ₹37.9 crore net on Saturday, as per early estimates registered by Sacnilk at 6:20 pm. Taking the domestic box office collection to a whopping ₹800.1crore net. These numbers come a day after the film's collection witnessed a slight drop 2.80 percent and raked in ₹36.4 crore net. Notably, the collection on Day 10 has already surpassed previous days numbers. READ MORE

‘One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to a Constitution debate in Lok Sabha after a heated exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches for the last two days, and launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Gandhi family. READ MORE

'Remain vigilant: India issues advisory to exercise extreme caution as 3 Indian students killed in Canada India issued a fresh advisory urging ‘extreme caution’ on Saturday following the death of multiple students in Canada. Three Indian pupils have been killed in un-related incidents over the past two weeks — with New Delhi demanding a thorough investigation. The matter has also been taken up with the Canadian authorities. READ MORE

Congress vs BJP as Rahul invokes Savarkar during constitution debate; Kiren Rijiju hits back with Indira Gandhi’s praise A war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress after Rahul Gandhi invoked VD Savarkar to attack the saffron party during the debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution. Citing V D Savarkar's remarks that there was nothing Indian about the Constitution, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and said that by talking of protecting the Constitution, the ruling party is 'ridiculing' Savarkar. READ MORE

‘Will step aside’, says President Yoon Suk Yeol as South Korean parliament votes to impeach him over martial law order

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Saturday over his recent attempt to impose martial law in the country. The top official said he would "step aside" after the National Assembly voted against him but vowed to fight for his political future. He was suspended from official duties in the evening — with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo taking over his role. READ MORE