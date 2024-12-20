Indian stock market indices continued to plummet as the rupee hit a historic low of 85.34 against the dollar on Friday. Google announced a 10% reduction in managerial roles while US President-elect Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs against the European Union. Five-time Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala passed away in Gurugram — prompting authorities to declare three days of state mourning. At least 11 people were killed and dozens others left critically injured after an LPG tanker collided with a truck in Jaipur and sparked a massive fire.

Stock market crash

Sensex and Nifty plunged about 1.5% on Friday amid risk aversion in the global markets following a hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve. Equity investors have lost approximately ₹18.43 lakh crore in five days of market crash as the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 4,091 points. Meanwhile the Indian rupee hit a historic low of 85.34 against the dollar on Friday — further damaging market sentiment.

OP Chautala passes away

Five-time Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala died in Gurugram on Friday. The Haryana government has since declared three days of state mourning and dubbed Saturday a public holiday in all state government offices as a mark of respect. A party spokesperson told PTI that the controversial Jat leader passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his house.

Google announces layoffs

Google will be laying off approximately 10% of its workforce in managerial roles amid continued efforts to streamline operations. The announcement was made by CEO Sundar Pichai during an all-hands meeting on Friday. The affected employees include directors and vice-presidents — with some roles being transitioned into 'individual contributors' while others were eliminated.

Jaipur-Ajmer highway blast

At least 11 people were killed and more than 35 injured on Friday after an LPG tanker collided with a truck in Jaipur. The clash sparked a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno and engulfed 37 vehicles in flames. State health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar also said that nearly half of the injured remained in a "very critical" condition.

Trump threatens tariffs

US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on the European Union unless they commit to a “large-scale” purchase of US oil and gas. The ultimatum came days after the Republican leader warned the BRICS nations of crushing sanctions if they chose to challenge the dollar.