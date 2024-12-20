Indian stock markets fell significantly as the rupee hit a historic low against the dollar. Google announced 10% reduction in managerial roles, while Trump threatened EU with tariffs. OP Chautala passed away, leading to three days of state mourning, and an LPG tanker collision resulted in 11 deaths.

Indian stock market indices continued to plummet as the rupee hit a historic low of 85.34 against the dollar on Friday. Google announced a 10% reduction in managerial roles while US President-elect Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs against the European Union. Five-time Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala passed away in Gurugram — prompting authorities to declare three days of state mourning. At least 11 people were killed and dozens others left critically injured after an LPG tanker collided with a truck in Jaipur and sparked a massive fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market crash Sensex and Nifty plunged about 1.5% on Friday amid risk aversion in the global markets following a hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve. Equity investors have lost approximately ₹18.43 lakh crore in five days of market crash as the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 4,091 points. Meanwhile the Indian rupee hit a historic low of 85.34 against the dollar on Friday — further damaging market sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OP Chautala passes away Five-time Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala died in Gurugram on Friday. The Haryana government has since declared three days of state mourning and dubbed Saturday a public holiday in all state government offices as a mark of respect. A party spokesperson told PTI that the controversial Jat leader passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his house.

Google announces layoffs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Google will be laying off approximately 10% of its workforce in managerial roles amid continued efforts to streamline operations. The announcement was made by CEO Sundar Pichai during an all-hands meeting on Friday. The affected employees include directors and vice-presidents — with some roles being transitioned into 'individual contributors' while others were eliminated.

Jaipur-Ajmer highway blast At least 11 people were killed and more than 35 injured on Friday after an LPG tanker collided with a truck in Jaipur. The clash sparked a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno and engulfed 37 vehicles in flames. State health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar also said that nearly half of the injured remained in a "very critical" condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump threatens tariffs US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on the European Union unless they commit to a “large-scale" purchase of US oil and gas. The ultimatum came days after the Republican leader warned the BRICS nations of crushing sanctions if they chose to challenge the dollar.