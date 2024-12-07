The Mumbai Police received death threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while the Samajwadi Party announced that it was quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. An ISKCON temple was set ablaze in Dhaka amid continued communal unrest in Bangladesh. Meanwhile the stock market indices logged their best week in six months after RBI cuts CRR by 50 bps.

PM Modi threatened

The Mumbai Police received a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday via WhatsApp. The text was sent to the traffic police helpline and mentioned two ISI agents and a plot to carry out a bomb blast to target Modi. The development comes less than two weeks after the Mumbai Police received an anonymous call threatening to assassinate the senior politician.

Bangladesh unrest

An ISKCON temple in Dhaka district was set ‘ablaze’ early on Saturday. Officials based out of Kolkata indicated that deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the ISKCON Namhatta Centre were 'burned down completely'.

Samajwadi Party quits MVA

The Samajwadi Party pulled out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra on Saturday over ‘communal’ jibes from the allied Shiv Sena (UBT). Controversy arose earlier this week after MLC Milind Narvekar — a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray — hailed the demolition of the Babri Masjid and a newspaper advert congratulating those behind the incident. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself alongside the endorsement message.

Syria crisis

Syrian rebels entered the key city of Homs from the north and east on Saturday — days after capturing Hama. Insurgents — led by the jihadi Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group — said they had seized most of the south. Meanwhile government forces dug in to defend the key central city of Homs in a bid to try and save the 24-year rule of President Bashar al-Assad. The militants now plan to march towards Damascus — the seat of power for Assad.

Sensex, Nifty soar

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 logged their best week since June in the previous session. The surge was mainly due to financials after the Reserve Bank of India boosted liquidity by cutting the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points in its December monetary policy committee meeting.