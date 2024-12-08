The market cap of top six listed companies jumped ₹2 lakh crore last week while the Indian stock market benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — extended their rally for a third consecutive week. The Canada police have arrested two people following the murder of an Indian student in the Edmonton area. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a congratulatory message on Sunday as Pope Francis elevated an Indian priest to the post of cardinal. Farmers temporarily suspended their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Sunday afternoon after several people were injured in a clash with the police.

Syria civil war

Syrians poured into streets echoing with celebratory gunfire on Sunday after a rapidfire rebellion ended 54 years of the Assad family. Syrian state television broadcast a video statement early Sunday by a group of rebels saying that Assad had been overthrown and all prisoners had been released. They called on people to preserve the institutions of “the free Syrian state”. The rebels later announced a curfew in Damascus from 4:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Indian student shot dead in Canada

An Indian Sikh student was shot dead in Edmonton while working as a security guard at an apartment building. The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh. The Canadian police have arrested two accused — Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30-years-old — and charged them with first-degree murder.

Pope Francis elevates Indian priest as cardinal

Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad was elevated as a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis on Sunday. PM Modi shared a congratulatory message via social media and dubbed it a matter of great joy and pride for India.

Farmers protest suspended

Protesting farmers temporarily suspended their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Sunday afternoon after several people were injured in a clash with security personnel. A jatha of 101 farmers were stopped by the Haryana police soon after resuming their foot march from the Shambhu protest site to Delhi. Teargas shells were lobbed and water jets were shot through cannons to disperse the protesters after they reached the barricades.

Market cap jumps by over ₹2 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of six out of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies soared by ₹2,03,116.81 crore last week. Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainers, riding the wave of a bullish trend that saw the BSE Sensex climbing 1,906.33 points (2.38%) and the NSE Nifty 50 advancing 546.7 points (2.26%).

Stock market update

Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally for the third consecutive week — ending December 6 with their largest weekly gains in six months. The uptrend was driven by positive momentum in global markets and an RBI policy announcement that aligned with market expectations. The domestic equity market received additional support from Foreign Portfolio Investors, who turned net buyers of Indian equities in the first week of December.

Sonia Gandhi linked to George Soros Foundation

The BJP has linked senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

“Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation…This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections,” the party wrote on X.

Iltija Mufti sparks debate

PDP leader Iltija Mufti sparked debate on Sunday after dubbing Hindutva a ‘disease’. The daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti however insisted that her comments had been deliberately distorted. The remarks came in response to a video where three minor boys were allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and beaten by a man.

