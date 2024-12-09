The Indian stock market ended Monday on a subdued note while the Centre announced the appointment of a new RBI governor. Tata group-owned Air India confirmed an order for 100 additional Airbus aircraft. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with top Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka amid escalating tensions over reports of violence against minorities. Indian challenger D Gukesh lost his latest World Chess Championship match to Ding Liren. Preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections continued on Monday with the AAP releasing its second list of candidates. The national capital was also placed on alert after around 40 prominent schools received bomb threats in the morning.

Stock Market slide

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower for a second consecutive day amid mixed global trends. Significant declines in FMCG and heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank dragged the benchmark indices lower.

New RBI Governor appointed

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra was appointed as the next Governor of the Reserve Bank on Monday for a period of three years. He will take over the top post later this week — after the six-year term of Shaktikanta Das ends on December 10.

D Gukesh loses World Chess Championship match

Indian challenger D Gukesh lost the latest World Chess Championship match on Monday against Ding Liren — leaving the two tied at six points. The 18-year-old had been ahead by one point after winning the previous match on Sunday after seven consecutive draws. Both players remain 1.5 points away from the title with just two games left in the 14-round classical format match. The remaining games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Air India expands fleet order

Air India announced a fresh expansion of its mega 470 aircraft order with Airbus and Boeing on Monday — converting options for 90 A320neo family aircraft and 10 A350s to firm orders. The order now stands at 570 aircraft and the company is likely to convert more options into firm orders over the coming months.

Delhi schools get fresh bomb threats

Around 40 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning — with most opting to suspend classes and sent students home. Similar messages were also sent out earlier this year — with more than 200 schools, hospitals, and other important government installations threatened in May. A blast also took place outside a CRPF school in Rohini last month.

Delhi Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on Monday. The party has dropped 18 sitting MLAs and moving two others — including Manish Sisodia — to new seats. The announcement came even as AAP filed a complaint with the Electoral Registration Officers across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. The party alleged that attempts were being made for "secret" deletion of voter names from the electoral rolls at the behest of the BJP. Election campaining has gained momentum in the national capital with both the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP trading barbs.

India-Bangladesh meeting

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with his Bangladeshi counterpart on Monday — the first in-person interaction since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. Ties between the two countries have become increasingly strained over the past few months amid reports of violence against minorities.