The Gaza ceasefire began Sunday after Hamas provided names of three hostages for release. Meanwhile, President Trump prepared for inauguration amidst a potential TikTok ban. A massive fire broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela following a cylinder blast

A massive fire broke out at the Mahakumbh mela grounds on Sunday while the Mumbai Police arrested a Bangladeshi man for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The Gaza ceasefire also went into effect on Sunday afternoon after Hamas handed over the names of three hostages slated for release. Meanwhile preparations for the inauguration of President Donald Trump entered their final hours — as the US remained under the cloud of a TikTok ban. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahakumbh Fire A massive fire broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday evening following a cylinder blast. Visuals shared online showed thick clouds of smoke enveloping the premises as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Unfortunately a fire broke out at the Gita Press camp. It is reported that around 70 to 80 huts and eight to 10 tents have been burnt due to the fire. There are no reports of any casualties. Everyone has been rescued safely. The fire has been extinguished," Vivek Chaturvedi — the ADM of the Maha Kumbh Mela — told ANI.

Gaza ceasefire The Gaza ceasefire went into effect on Sunday afternoon with the first handover of hostages underway in the evening. The six-week truce was delayed by several hours on Sunday after Hamas failed to share the names of the three hostages who would be handed over today. According to an update from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, four more female hostages are set to be released a week from now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal this week — temporarily pausing the devastating 15-month Gaza war. The deal sets in motion a long and uncertain process aimed at ultimately ending the war and returning nearly 100 hostages (abducted during the October 2023 Hamas attack) to Israel.

Donald Trump Inauguration US President-elect Donald Trump spent the day leading a series of Washington events that celebrate his return to power. He spent Saturday night at Blair House in keeping to tradition — the president's official guest residence across from the White House. He also held a private breakfast with Republican senators on Sunday. He is slated to take oath during an indoor ceremony on Monday due to frigid temperatures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case The Mumbai Police arrested a Bangladeshi man for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan earlier this week. He was remanded in five-day police custody and will reportedly be interrogated to unravel any possible “international conspiracy". Officials said preliminary investigation suggested that he was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and that his intention was theft.