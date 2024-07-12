Top News on July 12: HCL Tech Q1 results, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail and more

HCL Technologies saw a 20.4% increase in net profit to 4,257 crore. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding draws global business leaders and celebrities to Mumbai. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court in ED case.

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Top News on July 12: HCL Tech Q1 results, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail and more
Top News on July 12: HCL Tech Q1 results, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail and more(Reuters)

HCL Technologies reported a 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to 4,257 crore on Friday as dozens of business leaders and celebrities from across the world descended in Mumbai for the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. Meanwhile the Supreme Court of India granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in the ED case related to excise policy scam. 

HCL Tech sees Q1 net profit rise to 4,257 crore

IT services company HCL Technologies on Friday reported a 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to 4,257 crore for the June quarter and gave a revenue growth guidance of 3% to 5% for FY25. HCL's top brass exuded confidence in attaining "decent growth in the coming quarters", which would position the company to deliver on the revenue guidance for the year. For fiscal's first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25), the revenue came in at 28,057 crore — 6.6% more than in the year-ago period. Seen sequentially, it was 1.6% lower than the March quarter.

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam. He will however remain in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 08:00 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTop News on July 12: HCL Tech Q1 results, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail and more

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue