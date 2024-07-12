HCL Technologies saw a 20.4% increase in net profit to ₹ 4,257 crore. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding draws global business leaders and celebrities to Mumbai. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court in ED case.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding draws global business leaders and celebrities to Mumbai.

HCL Tech sees Q1 net profit rise to ₹ 4,257 crore IT services company HCL Technologies on Friday reported a 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,257 crore for the June quarter and gave a revenue growth guidance of 3% to 5% for FY25. HCL's top brass exuded confidence in attaining "decent growth in the coming quarters", which would position the company to deliver on the revenue guidance for the year. For fiscal's first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25), the revenue came in at ₹28,057 crore — 6.6% more than in the year-ago period. Seen sequentially, it was 1.6% lower than the March quarter.

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam. He will however remain in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

