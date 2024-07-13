India's Avenue Supermarts, the operator of the DMart retail store chain, posted a 17.5% rise in first-quarter net profit on Saturday. In another news, fine half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India secure a series win over Zimbabwe.

DMart Q1 Results, Mumbai rains, assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of projects in Mumbai, and India vs Zimbabwe match were a couple of incidents and news that made headlines on Saturday evening. Here, we collate all the key headlines that you must know about today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Adani Group plans to expand ports biz in Vietnam Bloomberg reported on Saturday that billionaire Gautam Adani's business intends to expand by developing a port in Vietnam -- as part of their efforts to expand overseas infrastructure and facilitate trade.

Adani Group's port company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has acquired an “in-principle approval from the Vietnamese government" for a new greenfield development in the country, reported Bloomberg quoting Karan Adani from an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. DMart Q1 Results are out Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday. It reported a rise of 17.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹773.8 crore, compared to ₹658.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

3. Key assembly bypoll Results Parties belonging to the Opposition's INDIA bloc won the majority 10 of 13 seats in assembly bypolls held across seven states, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched two seats. The voting for bypolls in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh took place on July 10 and results were declared today.

4. Mumbai rains alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MeT department also issued an orange alert for Thane district for Sunday and a yellow warning for Mumbai, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

5. IND vs ZIM 4th T20 For the starters, here's an exciting news. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have helped India to a historic 10-wicket victory against the hosts at Harare Sports Stadium. The visitors have now taken an unassailable lead in the series and don't have to wait for the outcome of 5th and last match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaiswal struck a superb 93 from 53 balls to guide India to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20 international series.

6. PM Modi in Mumbai Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects in Mumbai on Saturday. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "My aim is to make Maharashtra world’s big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai global fintech capital." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar row In a fresh trouble for Puja Khedkar, a trainee IAS officer, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials put up a notice of illegal encroachment at her residence.

The development comes amid a probe against her over allegations of misuse of power and scrutiny for allegedly manipulating benefits under the physical disabilities category and OBC quota. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!