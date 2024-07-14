Top News on July 14: Bitcoin surge to 60,000, Donald Trump assassination bid, Manipur militant attack and more

Former US President Donald Trump faced an assassination bid on Sunday while a CRPF jawan was killed during a clash with militants in Manipur. Meanwhile Bitcoin surged above $60,000 amid speculation that the attack against Trump had strengthened his presidential election prospects.

Donald Trump attacked Former US President Donald Trump was injured during an assassination attempt on Sunday. The incident took place during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, killing one bystander and leaving two other spectators critically wounded. The shooter — identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks — was killed by the US Secret Service after firing from an elevated rooftop.

CRPF Jawan killed in Manipur A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed during a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning. A policeman was also admitted to a hospital after suffering injuries.

Bitcoin hits $60,000 Bitcoin rose above $60,000 on Sunday after the attack against Donald Trump sparked buzz about his Presidential poll chances. The most-traded crypto token rose 2.7% to reach $60,160.71 in New York as the Republican leader struck a defiant note after the assassination attempt.

Ambani wedding festivities continue The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding reached its final leg on Sunday with guests arriving for a reception in Mumbai.

The duo exchanged vows this week in a spectacular ceremony as hundreds of international celebrities and high-profile guests looked on. The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday. It was followed by a blessing ceremony on Saturday that was attended by leading personalities from various arenas — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMD red alert The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert for large swathes of Karnataka, Kerala and Goa as the monsoon begins to ‘shift downwards’. The weather department warned that the three coastal states will receive more than 20 cm of rain in the coming days.

“The monsoon is shifting downward from today. We are issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan Goa for the coming days. There may be more than 20 cm of rain there. Delhi-NCR will receive light rain in the coming days. There is no alert for Delhi,” IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI.

