Top News on July 14: Bitcoin surge to 60,000, Donald Trump assassination bid, Manipur militant attack and more

Livemint

Former US President Donald Trump faced assassination attempt, CRPF jawan killed in Manipur clash with militants. Bitcoin surged above $60,000 amid speculation of attack boosting Trump's election prospects.

Former US President Donald Trump faced an assassination bid on Sunday while a CRPF jawan was killed during a clash with militants in Manipur. Meanwhile Bitcoin surged above $60,000 amid speculation that the attack against Trump had strengthened his presidential election prospects.

CRPF Jawan killed in Manipur

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed during a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning. A policeman was also admitted to a hospital after suffering injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)

