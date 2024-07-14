Former US President Donald Trump faced assassination attempt, CRPF jawan killed in Manipur clash with militants. Bitcoin surged above $60,000 amid speculation of attack boosting Trump's election prospects.

Former US President Donald Trump faced an assassination bid on Sunday while a CRPF jawan was killed during a clash with militants in Manipur. Meanwhile Bitcoin surged above $60,000 amid speculation that the attack against Trump had strengthened his presidential election prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CRPF Jawan killed in Manipur A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed during a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning. A policeman was also admitted to a hospital after suffering injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!