Top News on July 15: Markets end at fresh high, Puja Khedkar alleges media trial, IMD alert and more

Top News: Frontline indices of the Indian stock market— the Nifty 50 and the Sensex — settled at their fresh closing highs on Monday, July 15, on supports led by select index heavyweights, such as SBI, ONGC, NTPC and ITC

First Published15 Jul 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Top News: Nifty 50 hit a fresh all-time high of 24,635.05 during the session and closed 85 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 24,586.70
Top News: Nifty 50 hit a fresh all-time high of 24,635.05 during the session and closed 85 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 24,586.70

Frontline indices of the Indian stock market- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex - settled at their fresh closing highs on Monday, July 15, on supports led by select index heavyweights, such as SBI, ONGC, NTPC and ITC.

Nifty 50, Sensex end at fresh highs; SBI, ONGC, ITC among top index movers

Nifty 50 hit a fresh all-time high of 24,635.05 during the session and closed 85 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 24,586.70. On the other hand, the Sensex touched its day's high of 80,862.54, just 31 points short of its all-time high of 80,893.51, which it hit in the previous session on July 12, but ended at a new closing high of 80,664.86, up 146 points, or 0.18 per cent. Read More 

‘Proving me guilty by media trial’: IAS officer Puja Khedkar lashes out amid fake disability, OBC certificate probe

IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar asserted on Monday that truth will prevail as she prepares to present her case to the central committee investigating allegations of misusing disability provisions and Other Backward Class (OBC) quotas to secure her civil service position.

Responding to reporters, Puja Khedkar criticized what she perceived as a prejudicial media trial, vehemently denying accusations of fraudulent means in her exam process. "Our Indian Constitution is based on the fact 'Innocent until proven guilty' so proving me guilty by media trial is wrong..." Puja Khedkar told reporters in Washim. Read More

India’s merchandise trade deficit narrows to $20.98 billion in June

India’s merchandise trade deficit, which widened to a seven-month high in May, narrowed slightly in June owing to lower imports, showed official data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

The merchandise trade deficit stood at $20.98 billion in June, down from $23.78 billion in May but up from $19.1 billion in April. It stood at $19.19 billion a year ago. The June figure beat analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll, which had predicted a deficit of $21.5 billion. Read More 

Vodafone Idea seeks urgent Supreme Court hearing on revenue dues

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) urged the Supreme Court Monday to urgently hear its curative petition against an earlier court order regarding its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud assured the telecom company that a decision on listing the case would be made soon. Read More 

Swiggy launches $65 million Esops liquidity programme ahead of IPO

Food delivery giant Swiggy, backed by the likes of Softbank, Prosus, and Invesco, has rolled out its fifth employee stock options (ESOPs) liquidity programme, valued at $65 million. This move aims to retain talent and foster loyalty among its workforce as Swiggy navigates a slowing market and intensifying competition, all while preparing for a public listing. Read More 

IMD predicts heavy rain in Goa, Gujarat; orange alert in Mumbai and Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted extremely heavy rainfall in four states, including Gujarat and Goa, on July 15 and 16. The weather department also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in five states –Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh –for the next four days.

In its latest forecast, the IMD has also sounded an orange alert in Mumbai and Thane districts for Monday and Tuesday, stating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets. Read More 

What Donald Trump assassination bid means for US Presidential Elections 2024 - Explained in 5 points

The assassination bid at Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night is expected to impact the race for the White House. While the motive behind the attack is unknown, it will certainly affect the political discourse, campaigning and voter behavior in the run up to the November 8 polls, experts suggest. Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
