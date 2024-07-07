Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ends pre-Budget consultations; companies gear up for Q1 results. Woman dies in Mumbai after BMW hits her two-wheeler. Two soldiers, terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir amid twin encounters in Kulgam district.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded pre-Budget consultations on Sunday as companies prepared for the first quarter results. A woman died in the Worli area of Mumbai after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by a speeding BMW car. Two soldiers and several terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and security forces led two separate encounters in Kulgam district.
