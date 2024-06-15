Top News on June 15: G7 Summit, petrol price rise in Karnataka, Delhi water crisis and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with top leaders as the G7 Summit continued on Saturday. Petrol and diesel have become costlier in Karnataka while Delhi continues to grapple with a water crisis amid heatwave conditions. At least 10 people were killed in Uttarakhand on Saturday morning after a Tempo Traveller fell into a gorge while travelling along the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway. Meanwhile British Royal watchers were left cheering as Princess Kate made her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

Here are the top news stories: Modi attends G7 Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a slew of world leaders as the G7 Summit began in Italy. The PM also delivered an address at the Outreach Session, batting for mass usage of technology, and reiterating India's commitment towards the well-being of the Global South.

Social media was also set abuzz with ‘Melodi’ memes after Italian PM Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie and video with PM Modi.

Petrol price rise The Karnataka government announced an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel from Saturday. Petrol prices rose by ₹3 — bringing the cost per litre in Bengaluru to ₹102.84. The price of diesel rose by ₹3.02 — raising the cost per litre to ₹88.95. The increase comes after an official notification from the Government of Karnataka indicated a revision in the sales tax levied on petroleum products.

Delhi water crisis The AAP-led Delhi government issued a ‘humanitarian’ appeal on Saturday for Haryana to discharge additional water into the Yamuna. The national capital has been facing a severe shortage amid heatwave conditions in recent days. Water Minister Atishi said the city was facing a shortage of 70 million gallons per day in production due to lack of raw water in the Munak canal and Wazirabad reservoir.

Sensex to hit 82,000 in 12 months? International rating agency Moody's said that the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain 'India's decade'. A recent report forecast a 12-month forward BSE Sensex target of 82,000 — implying 14% upside.

“With government continuity now in place, we believe the market can look forward to further structural reforms, giving us more confidence in the earnings cycle. Macro stability with rising GDP growth relative to real rates should extend India's outperformance over emerging markets equities,” it said.

Uttarakhand accident At least 12 people were killed as a tempo traveller fell into the Alaknanda River near Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand. Seven injured have been airlifted and sent to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. Whereas, the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.