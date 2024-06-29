Top News on June 29: FPI inflows to surge, India vs South Africa T20 final, heavy rain alert for Mumbai & Delhi, more

  From FPI inflows poised to surge after a modest H1 2024 to heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai and Delhi, here are today's top stories.

So far this year, FPIs have pulled out over &#8377;1 trillion from the capital markets. Photo: Mint
So far this year, FPIs have pulled out over &#8377;1 trillion from the capital markets. Photo: Mint

From FPI inflows poised to surge after a modest H1 2024 to heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai and Delhi, here are today's top stories.

FPI inflows poised to surge after a modest H1 2024; June sees strong recovery

After a strong 2023, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into Indian equities were relatively modest in the first half of 2024, amounting to 3,201 crore. This follows a substantial inflow of over 17,000 crore in the previous year. Despite the market's bullish trend and multiple new highs, FPIs remained cautious due to uncertainty surrounding the Lok Sabha elections, high valuations, the outperformance of Chinese markets, hawkish stances from central banks, and other global cues. READ MORE

Also Read | Three airport mishaps in three days: Jabalpur, Delhi IGI, then Rajkot

Nifty 50 is up 10% in the first half of the year; can it cross 26,000 by December?

Despite high volatility due to domestic and global factors, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50— ended the first half of the current calendar year with healthy gains. The Nifty 50 rose 10.5 per cent, while the Sensex clocked a 9.4 per cent gain in the first six months of 2024, hitting record highs of 24,174 and 79,671.58, respectively. READ MORE

Also Read | Heavy rain lashes Delhi; IMD issues orange alert for NCR till July 2

Budget 2024: Defence, railways, infra, renewable energy sectors to remain in focus, say analysts

Market investors are now eagerly waiting for the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table the full budget for FY25. According to media reports, the government will present the budget in the third week of July, however, no official announcement has been made yet. READ MORE

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates

Rohit Sharma-led India will face off against Aiden Markram's South Africa at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados from 8 p.m. today. Notably, South Africa and India are the only two teams in the tournament to stay unbeaten so far. READ MORE

 

Also Read | Hemant Soren says BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections

IMD issue orange alert for Mumbai, yellow for Thane

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on July 1. According to RMC, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on Monday. READ MORE

Delhi Rains: IMD issues orange alert till July 2 as heavy rain lashes national capital

A day after Delhi witnessed the heaviest downpour, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for the National Capital Region (NCR). The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall till July 2. READ MORE

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Judicial Custody till July 12 in CBI case linked to excise policy matter

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was on Saturday sent to judicial custody till July 12 in a CBI case linked to an excise policy matter. Appearing for Kejriwal through VC, Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari read the application filed on behalf of Kejriwal seeking direction the CBI to place on record all material collected, including the case diary. READ MORE

