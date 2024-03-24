Top news on March 24: Jaishankar dials Russian counterpart as Arvind Kejriwal leads Delhi govt from jail
EAM Jaishankar speaks to Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, offers deepest condolences on Moscow terror attack, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order regarding water dept from jail.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued his first orders from jail on Sunday as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with his Russian counterpart and the Central Bureau of Investigation named TMC leader Mahua Moitra in its ‘cash-for-queries’ FIR. Meanwhile, ‘Station Shiv Shakti’ was approved as the official name of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site by IAU. Vedanta has shared plans to infuse over ₹50,000 crore investment across businesses to add at least $2.5 billion to annual EBITDA. The RBI is also set to conduct a special audit of IIFL Finance, JM Financial for regulatory breaches.