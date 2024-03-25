Top news on March 25: Boeing CEO exit, IPL schedule, AAP 'DP campaign' and more
AAP launches social media campaign after Kejriwal's arrest, BCCI reveals full IPL schedule, Boeing CEO to step down amid safety crisis, Pakistan considers restoring trade ties with India.
The Aam Aadmi Party launched a new campaign on Monday as Congress revealed its sixth list for the Lok Sabha elections and BCCI shared the full IPL schedule. Boeing has initiated management changes amid an ongoing safety crisis, with CEO Dave Calhoun set to step down by year-end. Meanwhile Pakistan Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has broached the possibility of restoring trade ties with India.