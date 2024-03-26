Top news on March 26: Baltimore bridge collapse, Lok Sabha candidate lists, Pakistan suicide blast and more
Cargo ship collision causes part of Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore to collapse, leaving at least 6 missing. President Biden vows to reopen the port and cover reconstruction costs.
The BJP and Congress issued fresh candidate lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared his second order from jail. Part of the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship — sending cars and people plummeting into the river. Meanwhile, a suicide bomber killed six people in Pakistan after ramming his explosive-laden car into a vehicle. India's current account deficit declined to $10.5 billion (1.2% of GDP) in the October-December period.