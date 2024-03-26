Active Stocks
Tue Mar 26 2024 15:29:51
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 329.25 1.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 740.05 -0.85%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,042.40 0.81%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.30 0.23%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,863.35 -0.86%
Business News/ News / India/  Top news on March 26: Baltimore bridge collapse, Lok Sabha candidate lists, Pakistan suicide blast and more
BackBack

Top news on March 26: Baltimore bridge collapse, Lok Sabha candidate lists, Pakistan suicide blast and more

Livemint

Cargo ship collision causes part of Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore to collapse, leaving at least 6 missing. President Biden vows to reopen the port and cover reconstruction costs.

The cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26 (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
The cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26 (Getty Images via AFP)

The BJP and Congress issued fresh candidate lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared his second order from jail. Part of the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship — sending cars and people plummeting into the river. Meanwhile, a suicide bomber killed six people in Pakistan after ramming his explosive-laden car into a vehicle. India's current account deficit declined to $10.5 billion (1.2% of GDP) in the October-December period. 

Here are the top news events on March 26:

Container ship with all-Indian crew collides with US bridge

At least six people remain missing after a cargo ship sent part of the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore crumbling on Tuesday afternoon. The vessel — travelling with an all-Indian crew lost power and careened into a support span at ‘a very, very rapid speed’ . 

Two people have been rescued and at least six others remain missing. Shipping traffic has ground to a standstill at one of the most important ports on the US East Coast — possibly slowing down supply chains and drive up the cost of consumer goods ahead of the November election.

President Joe Biden said that he had directed authorities to “move heaven and earth" to reopen the port as soon as possible. He also said that federal agencies were assisting with search and rescue efforts in the area. 

“It’s my intention that federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort," the POTUS told reporters at the White House.

Pakistan suicide attack kills six

Five Chinese nationals and a local were killed on Tuesday after their vehicle was rammed by an explosive-laden car. The incident took place while the group — comprising of construction workers and engineers — was travelling between the Dasu hydroelectric dam site. This is the third such attack to be reported from Pakistan in recent weeks. 

Pakistan has seen a resurgence in militant attacks since August 2021 when the Taliban took over in neighboring Afghanistan. The militants have targeted Chinese workers as projects funded by Beijing continue to spark resentment.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Mar 2024, 11:59 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App