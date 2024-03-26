The BJP and Congress issued fresh candidate lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared his second order from jail. Part of the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship — sending cars and people plummeting into the river. Meanwhile, a suicide bomber killed six people in Pakistan after ramming his explosive-laden car into a vehicle. India's current account deficit declined to $10.5 billion (1.2% of GDP) in the October-December period.

Here are the top news events on March 26:

Container ship with all-Indian crew collides with US bridge

At least six people remain missing after a cargo ship sent part of the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore crumbling on Tuesday afternoon. The vessel — travelling with an all-Indian crew lost power and careened into a support span at ‘a very, very rapid speed’ .

Two people have been rescued and at least six others remain missing. Shipping traffic has ground to a standstill at one of the most important ports on the US East Coast — possibly slowing down supply chains and drive up the cost of consumer goods ahead of the November election.

President Joe Biden said that he had directed authorities to “move heaven and earth" to reopen the port as soon as possible. He also said that federal agencies were assisting with search and rescue efforts in the area.

“It’s my intention that federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort," the POTUS told reporters at the White House.

Pakistan suicide attack kills six

Five Chinese nationals and a local were killed on Tuesday after their vehicle was rammed by an explosive-laden car. The incident took place while the group — comprising of construction workers and engineers — was travelling between the Dasu hydroelectric dam site. This is the third such attack to be reported from Pakistan in recent weeks.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence in militant attacks since August 2021 when the Taliban took over in neighboring Afghanistan. The militants have targeted Chinese workers as projects funded by Beijing continue to spark resentment.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!