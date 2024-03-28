Top news on March 28: Arvind Kejriwal’s ED custody extended till April 1; Nifty 50, Sensex climb almost 1%
Top news on March 28: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extends Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1, Nifty 50 and Sensex close with healthy gains ending FY24 on a positive note
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended Arvind Kejriwal’s ED custody till April 1 in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed with healthy gains on Thursday, ending the financial year 2024 with robust gains.
