Top news on March 30: Congress I-T notice, Dutch hostage crisis, Bharat Ratna awards and more
Political developments in India and the US as elections near; Delhi govt faces setback, IT notice to Congress. Hostage drama in Netherlands ends peacefully. Lucknow Super Giants to play Punjab Kings. Mint India Investment Summit 2024 underway in New Delhi.
March 30 was marked by numerous political developments in India and the US as elections draw increasingly closer. The AAP-led Delhi government suffered a fresh blow on Saturday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ED summon challenge was listed for April 24. Meanwhile the Income Tax Department has issued a demand notice of ₹1,823 crore to the Congress. A hostage drama in the Netherlands ended peacefully after several hours on Saturday afternoon. The Lucknow Super Giants are set to face off against the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Sports City. The Mint India Investment Summit 2024 is also underway in New Delhi with top officials including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance.