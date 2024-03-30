Political developments in India and the US as elections near; Delhi govt faces setback, IT notice to Congress. Hostage drama in Netherlands ends peacefully. Lucknow Super Giants to play Punjab Kings. Mint India Investment Summit 2024 underway in New Delhi.

March 30 was marked by numerous political developments in India and the US as elections draw increasingly closer. The AAP-led Delhi government suffered a fresh blow on Saturday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ED summon challenge was listed for April 24. Meanwhile the Income Tax Department has issued a demand notice of ₹1,823 crore to the Congress. A hostage drama in the Netherlands ended peacefully after several hours on Saturday afternoon. The Lucknow Super Giants are set to face off against the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Sports City. The Mint India Investment Summit 2024 is also underway in New Delhi with top officials including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance.

Indian Navy saves Pakistani crew from hijacked Iranian vessel The Indian Navy freed a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel from armed pirates this week after "over 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures". The crew comprising of 23 Pakistani nations were safely rescued. The Navy said on Saturday that the nine pirates were being brought to India for further legal action.

Trump vs Biden The US political discourse took a strange turn on Saturday after videos of a 'hog-tied Joe Biden' featured in Donald Trump's campaign. The controversial clip was posted on Truth Social and showed a passing truck decked out with visuals promoting the 'Trump 2024' campaign. The tailgate of the vehicle contained an image of a hog-tied President Joe Biden and have since sparked outrage on social media platforms.

Bharat Ratna awards President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna on four eminent personalities — including former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao — on Saturday. Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and agronomist MS Swaminathan were also awarded the country's highest civilian honour.

Congress receives fresh Income Tax notices Senior party leaders indicated the receipt of two fresh Income Tax notices on Saturday — mere hours after the Congress was sent a fresh tax notice of over ₹1,800 crore. The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of “tax terrorism". Meanwhile the saffron party claims that its rival is facing a downfall because of its deeds.

Dutch hostage crisis A hostage drama in the Netherlands that lasted several hours ended without bloodshed on Saturday as all four hostages were freed and police took the suspect into custody. Local media reports indicate that a "confused" man armed with 'several knives' had burst into a popular night spot on Saturday. Police are also investigating a black backpack he was carrying with him, amid reports that the hostage-taker had threatened to use explosives.

