Top News on May 10: Kejriwal exits Tihar jail, Tata Motors releases Q4 results and Israel intensifies Rafah onslaught
Delhi CM Kejriwal granted interim bail, exits Tihar Jail after 50 days. Tata Motors reports three-fold jump in Q4 net profit to ₹17,528.59 crore. Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza war to continue with or without US support.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted interim bail till June 1. Tata Motors reported a three-fold jump in consolidated net profit (to ₹17,528.59 crore) in the final quarter of FY24. Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that the Gaza war would continue with or without US support.