Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted interim bail till June 1. Tata Motors reported a three-fold jump in consolidated net profit (to ₹17,528.59 crore) in the final quarter of FY24. Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that the Gaza war would continue with or without US support.

Here are the latest updates:

Kejriwal exits Tihar jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday evening — some 50 days after he was detained by the Enforcement Directorate. The Supreme Court had granted the AAP chief interim bail till June 1 in order to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party gathered outside the prison complex to welcome Kejriwal. The CM left Tihar in his convoy, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

Tata Motors Q4 results

Tata Motors reported over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹17,528.59 crore in Q4FY24. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5,496.04 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Total consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,19,986.31 crore, as compared to ₹1,05,932.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Indian military withdraws from Maldives

India withdrew its final batch of military officials from the Maldives on Friday — a day ahead of the repatriation deadline set by President Mohamed Muizzu.Relations between the two countries have become increasingly strained after the pro-China leader sought to reduce dependence on New Delhi. The Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives had been operating and maintaining two helicopters and Dornier aircraft gifted earlier.

India and the Maldives had agreed to withdraw the remaining Indian troops before May 10 following four round of meetings of the India-Maldives High Level Core Group. The last meeting was held in New Delhi on May 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

