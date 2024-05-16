Top news on May 16: HAL Q4 results, Swati Maliwal police complaint, Bhavesh Bhide arrest, and more
Vineet Nayyar, former Tech Mahindra vice-chairman, passes away at 85. HAL reports 52% rise in Q4FY24 net profit. M&M sees 31.6% growth in Q4FY24 net profit. Swati Maliwal files police complaint. Bhavesh Bhide arrested for Mumbai billboard collapse. Ola CFO resigns.
Top news on May 16: From Quarter 4 scorecard of top companies like Mahindra and Mahindra, HAL, to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal filing a police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal's aide for the assault, here are some of the top stories of May 16.