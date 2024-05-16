Top news on May 16: From Quarter 4 scorecard of top companies like Mahindra and Mahindra, HAL, to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal filing a police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal's aide for the assault, here are some of the top stories of May 16.

Vineet Nayyar passes away

Vineet Nayyar, the former vice-chairman of Tech Mahindra, passed away on Thursday, at 85. From starting off as a district magistrate to overseeing the turnaround of an Indian IT giant marred by scandals, Nayyar wore many hats in his lifetime.

HAL Q4 Scorecard

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday, May 16, reporting a rise of 52 per cent in net profit at ₹4, 308 crore, compared to ₹2,831.2 crore.

M&M Q4 Scorecard

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 31.6% growth in net profit to ₹2,038.21 crore in Q4FY24, while revenue increased by 11.24% YoY. The company also recommended a dividend of ₹21.1 per share.

Swati Maliwal police complaint

In her first statement, Swati Maliwal said she has given her statement to the police and hoped an ‘appropriate action’ will be taken against the accused.

Bhavesh Bhide arrested

Bhavesh Bhide was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. His company put up the giant billboard whose collapse in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai claimed 16 lives.

Ola CFO resigns months after taking charge

It's exit season at Bhavish Aggarwal-led ANI Technologies, with Karthik Gupta, the chief financial officer at Ola Cabs and Ola Financial Services (Ola Mobility), formally stepping down from his role.

Go Digit IPO: Issue booked 79% on day 2

On day two of subscription, retail investors responded to Go Digit IPO with enormous enthusiasm, but somehow struggled to get fully booked. Go Digit General Insurance IPO received 79% subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

Rains in Mumbai, Thane

A day after dust storm, Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan on Thursday received heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder and gusty winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Jalgoan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur Satara.

