Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.85 -0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.50 0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.90 -0.60%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 830.90 -0.38%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,466.20 -0.37%
Business News/ News / India/  Top news on May 28: HAL stock in focus, Rafale deal, Ram Rahim's acquittal, Israel-Gaza war update and more
BackBack

Top news on May 28: HAL stock in focus, Rafale deal, Ram Rahim's acquittal, Israel-Gaza war update and more

Devesh Kumar

Top news on May 28: The stock of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) came in focus after India and France decided to start contract negotiations for the deal of 26 Rafale Marine aircrafts

A Rafale jet fighter is ready for take off on the deck of the French aircraft carrier (AFP)Premium
A Rafale jet fighter is ready for take off on the deck of the French aircraft carrier (AFP)

Top news today: May 28 witnessed a host of major events as India and France negotiated a big deal on the Rafale Marine aircraft. Apart from a step in the direction of bolstering India's defence, the deal also brought the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Moreover, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others were acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a murder case. 

Here's top 5 news on May 28

1. HAL stock in focus after India-France deal on Rafale aircraft- The stock of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited came in focus after government of India and France decided to start the contract negotiations for the 50,000 crore deal involving 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets. The French team will meet with their counterparts from the Indian Defence Ministry on May 30 to start official negotiations for the Indian Navy's acquisition of these aircraft. Read More

2. Ram Rahim's acquittal- Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda was acquitted by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday in a murder case. The case revolved around the killing of Ranjit Singh, also a sect follower, who was fatally shot on July 10, 2002, in Khanpur Kolian village, Kurukshetra, Haryana. Read More

3. IndiGo flight evacuated after bomb threat- The Delhi Airport went on high-alert on Tuesday after an IndiGo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi faced a bomb threat, prompting authorities to move the aircraft to an isolation bay for a thorough investigation. All passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft via the emergency exits. Read More

4. Israel-Gaza war update- Israel continues to launch airstrikes in the region despite facing global outrage and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order demanding Israel put an end to the military operation in the region. About half of Gaza's population, or over a million people, have been living in Rafah, the southernmost post of exit from Gaza city bordering Egypt's Sinai peninsula. Read More

5. Delhi court summons AAP minister Atishi- In political world, one more Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader looks in trouble as the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi summoned Delhi Education Minister Atishi in the defamation case filed by Delhi BJP Media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Read More

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 May 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue