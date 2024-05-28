Top news today: May 28 witnessed a host of major events as India and France negotiated a big deal on the Rafale Marine aircraft. Apart from a step in the direction of bolstering India's defence, the deal also brought the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Moreover, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others were acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a murder case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's top 5 news on May 28 1. HAL stock in focus after India-France deal on Rafale aircraft- The stock of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited came in focus after government of India and France decided to start the contract negotiations for the ₹50,000 crore deal involving 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets. The French team will meet with their counterparts from the Indian Defence Ministry on May 30 to start official negotiations for the Indian Navy's acquisition of these aircraft. Read More

2. Ram Rahim's acquittal- Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda was acquitted by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday in a murder case. The case revolved around the killing of Ranjit Singh, also a sect follower, who was fatally shot on July 10, 2002, in Khanpur Kolian village, Kurukshetra, Haryana. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. IndiGo flight evacuated after bomb threat- The Delhi Airport went on high-alert on Tuesday after an IndiGo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi faced a bomb threat, prompting authorities to move the aircraft to an isolation bay for a thorough investigation. All passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft via the emergency exits. Read More

4. Israel-Gaza war update- Israel continues to launch airstrikes in the region despite facing global outrage and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order demanding Israel put an end to the military operation in the region. About half of Gaza's population, or over a million people, have been living in Rafah, the southernmost post of exit from Gaza city bordering Egypt's Sinai peninsula. Read More

5. Delhi court summons AAP minister Atishi- In political world, one more Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader looks in trouble as the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi summoned Delhi Education Minister Atishi in the defamation case filed by Delhi BJP Media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

