Top News on May 3: Titan Q4 results, Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Raebareli, pro-Palestine protests and more
Rahul Gandhi filed nomination papers in Raebareli, while PM Modi campaigned in Jharkhand. Titan and Tata Tech announced Q4FY24 results. Pro-Palestine protests spread to Australia, Canada, and Mexico, amid increasing ceasefire calls in Gaza.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from the party bastion of Raebareli on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed election rallies in Jharkhand. Several leading companies including Titan and Tata Tech released their Q4FY24 results today. Meanwhile pro-Palestine protests expanded to Australia, Canada and Mexico amid growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.