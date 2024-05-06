Top News on May 6: Lok Sabha elections, calls for NIA probe against Kejriwal, Israeli offensive in Rafah and more
Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal for alleged political funding from banned outfit. Lok Sabha poll preparations concluded for 93 constituencies with high-profile candidates like Amit Shah in the fray. Israeli military orders evacuation in southern Gaza amid ceasefire efforts.
Preparations concluded for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday as political parties continued a high-octane campaign in other parts of India. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while the Karnataka sexual abuse scandal dominated political discourse in some places.