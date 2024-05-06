Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal for alleged political funding from banned outfit. Lok Sabha poll preparations concluded for 93 constituencies with high-profile candidates like Amit Shah in the fray. Israeli military orders evacuation in southern Gaza amid ceasefire efforts.

Preparations concluded for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday as political parties continued a high-octane campaign in other parts of India. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while the Karnataka sexual abuse scandal dominated political discourse in some places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several companies including Godrej Consumer Products and Bombay Dyeing declared fourth quarter results while the Bombay High Court granted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal interim medical bail for two months. Thousands of Palestinians fled the south Gaza on Monday as the Israeli military prepared for a possible ground invasion.

Here are the top news stories: NIA probe against Kejriwal? Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has reportedly recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for ‘receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation Sikhs for Justice’. The AAP alleged that the recommendation is "yet another conspiracy" against Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Third phase of Lok Sabha polls 93 constituencies across 11 states and UTs concluded Lok Sabha poll preparations on Monday ahead of the third phase of elections. There are more than 1,300 candidates in the fray — including heavyweights such as Home Minister Amit Shah who is contesting from Gandhinagar. Fellow union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra) will also have their electoral fates sealed on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will cast their votes at booths in Ahmedabad city under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Palestinians flee Rafah The Israeli military ordered tens of thousands of people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to begin evacuating on Monday amid last ditch efforts to broker a ceasefire. Army spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani told AP that around 100,000 people were being ordered to move to a nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi. He said Israel was preparing a “limited scope operation" but refused to confirm speculative reports that this was the beginning of a broader invasion of the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

